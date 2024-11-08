Setelinleikkaus: When Finns snipped their cash in half to curb inflation

On the last day of 1945, with World War II finally behind it, Finland's government announced a new and very strange policy.
All Finns were required to take out a pair of scissors and snip their banknotes in half. This was known in Finland as setelinleikkaus, or banknote cutting. Anyone who owned any of the three largest denomination Finnish banknotes — the 5000 markka note, the 1000, or the 500 — was required to perform this operation immediately. The left side of the note could still be used to buy things, but at only half its value. So if a Finn had a 1000 markka note in their wallet, henceforth he or she could now only buy 500 markka worth of items at stores. As for the right side, it could no longer be spent and effectively became a bond (more on this later).
|Source: Hallitus kansan kukkarolla, by Antti Heinonen
Setelinleikkaus was Finland's particular response to the post-War European problem of "monetary overhang," described in a 1990 paper by economists Rudi Dornbusch and Holger Wolf. After many years of war production, price controls, and rationing, European citizens had built-up a substantial chest of forced savings, or involuntary postponed consumption, as Dornbusch & Wolf refer to it. With WWII now over, Europeans would soon want to begin living as they had before, spending the balances they had accumulated on goods and services. Alas, with most factories having been configured to military purposes or having been bombed into dust, there wasn't nearly enough consumption items to make everyone happy.
It was plain to governments all across Europe what this sudden making-up of postponed consumption in a war-focused economy would lead to: a big one time jump in prices.
This may sound familiar to the modern day reader, since we just went through our own wartime economy of sorts: the 2020-21 battle against COVID and subsequent return to a peacetime economy. The supply chain problem caused by the COVID shutdowns combined with the big jump in spending as lockdowns expired, spurred on by a big overhang of unspent COVID support cheques, led to the steepest inflation in decades.
According to Dornbusch and Wolf, European authorities fretted that the post-WWII jump in prices could very well spiral into something worse: all-out hyperinflation, as had happened after the first World War. Currencies were no longer linked to gold, after all, having lost that tether when the war started, or earlier, in response to the Great Depression.
To prevent what they saw as imminent hyperinflation, almost all European countries began to enact monetary reforms. Finland's own unique reform — obliging their citizens to cut their stash of banknotes in two — would reduce the economy's stock of banknotes to just "lefts," thereby halving spending power and muting the wave of post-wartime spending. After February 16, 1946 the halves would be demonetized, but until then the Finns could continue to make purchases with them or bring them to the nearest bank to be converted into a new edition of the currency.
As for the right halves, they were to be transformed into a long-term investment. Finns were obligated to bring each right half in to be registered, upon which it would be converted into a Finnish government bond that paid 2% interest per year, to be repaid four years later, in 1949. It was illegal to try and spend right halves or transfer their ownership to anyone else (although it's not apparent how this was enforced).
In theory, turning right halves into bonds would shift a large part of the Finnish public's post-war consumption intentions forward to 1949, when the bonds could finally be cashed. By then, the economy would have fully transitioned back to a civilian one and would be capable of accepting everyone's desired consumption spending without hyperinflation occurring.
To our modern sensibilities, this is a wildly invasive policy. Had setelinleikkaus been proposed in 2022-23 as a way to dampen the inflationary effects of the reopening of COVID-wracked economies, and we all had to cut our dollar bills or yen or euros in half, there probably would have been a revolt.
With the benefit of hindsight, we know that setelinleikkaus didn't work very well. Finland continued to suffer from high inflation in the years after the war, much more so than most European countries did.
Why the failure? As Finish economist Matti Viren has pointed out, the reform only affected banknotes, not bank deposits. This stock of notes only comprised 8% of the total Finnish money supply, (Finns being uncommonly comfortable with banks) so a major chunk of the monetary overhang was left in place.
Another glitch appears to have been the public's anticipation of setelinleikkaus. According to
former central banker Antti Heinonen, who wrote an entire book on the subject, banks began to advertise their services as a way to avoid the dangers of the upcoming monetary reform (see images below). So Finns deposited their cash prior to the final date, the monetary overhang to some degree evading the blockade.
|Finnish bank advertisements warning of the upcoming note cutting
Left: "Bank accounts are fully secured in the banknote exchange."
Right: "Depositors are protected."
Source: Hallitus kansan kukkarolla, by Antti Heinonen (Translations via Google Translate)
If the Finnish experiment was a dud, other European responses to the post WWII overhang — either redenominations, temporarily blocking of funds, or all-out write offs of bank accounts — were more successful. Germany's monetary reform of 1948, which introduced the Deutschmark and was later dubbed the "German economic miracle", is the one that captures the most attention, but here I want to focus on a lesser known reform.
Belgium's Operation Gutt, named after Belgium's Minister of Finance, Camille Gutt, was the earliest and perhaps the most dramatic of the post-war monetary operations. Taking place over four days in October 1944, Belgium contracted its entire money supply, both banknotes and deposits, from 165 billion to 57.5 billion francs. That's a two-thirds decline! You can see it illustrated in the chart below, along with the monetary reform enacted by the Dutch the following year, inspired by the Belgians.
|A chart showing the incredible contraction of Belgium's money supply in 1944
Source: Federal Reserve Bulletin, October 1946 (red arrow is my emphasis)
It's not just the size of Operation Gutt that is striking to the modern eye. It's also the oddity of the tool being used. Today, we control inflation with changes in interest rates, not changes in the quantity of money. To soften the effect of the global COVID monetary overhang, for instance, central banks in the U.S., Canada, and Europe began to raise rates in 2022 from around 0% to 4-5% in 2024.
By making it more lucrative for everyone to save and less attractive to borrow, central bankers were trying to reduce our propensity to spend our COVID support payments, and with less spending, prices wouldn't get pushed up as fast. This reliance on interest rates as our main tool of monetary policy is a relatively new phenomenon. In times past, central banks tended to lean heavily on changes in the supply of money, which may explain why in 1945, their main response — in Europe at least — was to obliterate the public's money balances rather than to jack up interest rates to 25% or 50%.
It's worth exploring in some more detail how Operation Gutt was designed. On October 9, 1944, Belgian bank depositors had 90% of the money held in their accounts frozen, leaving just 10% in spendable form.
As for holders of banknotes, there was no Finnish-style cutting. Rather,
Belgians had four days, beginning October 9, to bring all their
banknotes to the nearest bank, only the first 2,000 francs qualifying
for conversion to newly printed versions. All notes above that ceiling
got blocked in a separate account (along with excess deposits), some of
which would be released slowly over the next few years—while
the rest would remain frozen forever, subject to whether the owner was
deemed to have been a collaborator who got rich during the occupation.
(Finland's setelinleikkaus also had this same "cleansing" motivation.)
|In 1944, a line forms at the National Bank of Belgium to exchange notes.
Source: National Bank of Belgium on Flickr
In this sense, the post-WWII European monetary reforms were not only designed to reduce inflation, but also had a moral basis. Think of them as progenitors to India's 2016 demonetization, which was designed to catch so-called "black money," although it failed to do so.
Did Operation Gutt work? Incredibly, the decimation of two-thirds of the money supply in just a few days did not cause an immediate fall in Belgian prices. According to Belgian economic historians Monique Verbreyt and Herman Van der Wee, the Belgian retail price index stood at 260 the month of the reform, but had risen to 387 by September 1945. So it would seem that the whole operation failed. This surely draws into question the quantity theory of money, one of the basic tenets of monetary economics. A decline in the money supply, all things staying the same, is supposed to cause a fall in prices. Here is a glaring case in which it didn't.
However, the National Bank of Belgium (NBB), the country's central bank, strikes a more constructive tone. In a recent retrospective on Operation Gutt, the NBB describes the reform as a gamble that paid off over time, eventually inspiring the "Belgian Economic Miracle", a period of low inflation and fast growth lasting from 1946-1949. By contrast, France did not embark on its own monetary reforms, the NBB takes pains to point out, and it thereby "paid the consequences of post-World War II inflation well into the 1960s." Belgium's inflation rate was also much lower than Finland's in the four or five years after the war.
Which gets us back to Finland. Unlike the Belgian central bank, Finland's central bank — Suomen Pankki — notably avoids almost all mention of its post-war reform on its website. According to Matti Viren, setelinleikkaus led to "distrust towards the authorities and economic policy for decades," so there may be some sheepish reticence on the part of the central bank to draw attention to it.
But setelinleikkaus and Operation Gutt aren't just archaic monetary policy dead-ends. One day I suspect they'll be back. Not just as a special tool for responding to emergencies, but as a day-to-day policy wrench, albeit in a new and refined form.
Cash, which is awkward to immobilize for policy reasons, will be gone in a decade or two, leaving the public entirely dependent on bank deposits and fintech balances which, thanks to digitization and automation, can be easily controlled by the authorities. To rein in a jump in inflation, central bankers will require commercial banks and companies like PayPal to impose temporary quantitative freezing on their clients' accounts, but unlike Finland's 1945 blockade, the authorities will be able to rapidly and precisely define the criteria, say by allowing for spending on necessities — food, electricity, and gas— while embargoing purchases of luxury cars and real estate.
The future version of setelinleikkaus won't be clumsy, it'll be a precise and surgical inflation-fighting tool, albeit a controversial one.
How do you reconcile this sentence :
"To our modern sensibilities, this is a wildly invasive policy. Had setelinleikkaus been proposed in 2022-23 as a way to dampen the inflationary effects of the reopening of COVID-wracked economies, and we all had to cut our dollar bills or yen or euros in half, there probably would have been a revolt."
With this one :
"To rein in a jump in inflation, central bankers will require commercial banks and companies like PayPal to impose temporary quantitative freezing on their clients' accounts, but unlike Finland's 1945 blockade, the authorities will be able to rapidly and precisely define the criteria, say by allowing for spending on necessities — food, electricity, and gas— while embargoing purchases of luxury cars and real estate."
Without envisioning a revolt against this practice ?
That's a good question.
I think there's something extra unsettling about having to cut your notes in half and then bring them into the bank to be converted before they expire, braving potentially large lines if the changeover period is a short one. By contrast, a bank account freeze happens smoothly -- the bank does everything for you.
I also think that a few decades in the future we'll be much more used to bank account freezes as a tool of law enforcement, so extending this power to monetary policy makers won't be as controversial as it would otherwise be.
Do you really think such a power would be a good thing ? Imagine what a dictatorship could do with it.
"Do you really think such a power would be a good thing ?"
My post never passed judgement on whether it would be a good thing or a bad thing. It's just an exercise in prognostication.
> Cash, which is awkward to immobilize for policy reasons, will be gone in a decade or two

[citation sorely needed]
[citation sorely needed]
It's a prediction. I get it from David Birch's parable from William Gibson's Count Zero:Delete
https://chyp.com/2016/02/01/cashless-as-count-zero/
Basically, cash is still around in Gibson's imagined future, but it has disappeared from "polite society".
ReplyDelete
Really interesting post - thank you!
"Cashlessness" is another type of neoliberal, social engineering fascism, promoted as a virtue-signal "innovation" when it really tries to wallpaper over this anti-poor, anti-worker, and anti-privacy authoritarian, corporatist control-freak nonsense. Cash is king, F everyone who would take it away if they wear D or R.
Interesting historical analysis, but the predictions around a future setelinleikkaus overlook the elephant in the room: cryptocurrency.
If the general public is simply not using Bitcoin (or something similar) extensively enough for it to be a major factor in the outcome of the first future setelinleikkaus, then they certainly will switch to it en masse the day after.
Will governments then simply abandon their efforts to surgically control spending? Will they attempt to ban cryptocurrency -- logistically difficult to impossible?
Many of us in the crypto scene are expecting this to happen and see it as a possible end-game scenario
" it'll be a precise and surgical inflation-fighting tool,"
Or, it'll be clumsy and ham-handed, just harder to avoid. There's no evidence that central banks are capable of 'precise and surgical.'
Precise and surgical should be interpreted as targeting a narrow range of payments categories rather than all categories, and unlike setelinleikkaus would be instantaneous and uncomplicated rather than requiring a laborious cutting of banknotes and long inefficient line-ups.